Disney is reviving 2 classic video games

(CNN) – Disney is giving gamers a trip down memory lane with its latest video game announcement.

The entertainment giant said its classic “Aladdin” and “Lion King” video games from the early 1990s are being upgraded. The games will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 systems, and Xbox One on October 29, according to a news release.

The games will have new features and have been enhanced to fit the high definition lifestyle of today’s technology. Disney also said the “Aladdin”game will feature a brand new “final cut” and an original “tradeshow demo” that has not been publicly available since 1993.

The games have been updated to include features such as instant saves, infinite lives and “Rewind” button to jump back up to 15 seconds.

Some new content includes an explorable museum where users can learn some of the history behind the 16-bit games.

The modern version of the games will be available for $29.99 and are on sale to pre-order.

