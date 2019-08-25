Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: August 25, 2019

Mammoth Cave, Ky. (WKRN) - Mammoth Cave is one of the most well known and highly visited caves in the country. You likely have visited the cave yourself.

Molly Schroer, Management Assistant at Mammoth Cave National Park explained how it turned into one of the "must-see" caves in the country:

"The first uses were for saltpeter mining, which you can see evidence of through the first sections of the cave, Schroer related. Once that petered out, if you will, then it switched to cave tours. And they kind of took a gamble, thinking 'is anybody actually going to pay money to see this dark hole in the ground?' And sure enough, over the last two hundred years, we've been guiding people through the cave".