Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Jack’s Pumpkin Glow at the Hermitage

Hermitage, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lighting up the night with jack-o-lantern artistry for the Halloween season is Jack’s Pumpkin Glow at the Hermitage!

Jack’s Pumpkin Glow is a 1/3 mile trail filled with over 5,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns. You will experience everything from artistically detailed single pumpkin carvings to amazing, larger-than-life structures.

Displays feature everything from dinosaurs to a Ferris wheel to a motorcycle scene that looks a little like Easy Rider gone Halloween!

Jack’s Pumpkin Glow is a family-friendly event, and also features fall food and beverages, along with live demonstrations by their carvers.

The elaborate displays are constructed by strategically placing master carved pumpkins on a grid created by the artists.

HOW TO GO:

Tickets must be purchased online, just click here.

Adults are “from” $22.99, kids “from” $16.99. Because they can only handle so many people at a time they assign you a time slot. On Thursdays and Sundays, tickets are $6 off for select time slots.