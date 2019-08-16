Davis Nolan Underground: Cumberland Caverns

MCMINVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of you may know Cumberland Caverns from the concerts they have year-round inside the cave, where it is 56 degrees from summer to winter.

The Volcano Room (Photo: Cumberland Caverns)

However, if you have ever taken a tour through the cave you know that it has some of the most fascinating formations in Tennessee.

Travis Young, General Manager of Cumberland Caverns took News 2 on a personal tour recently.

“This room is called the ‘Hall of the Mountain King.’ It’s the largest room in the cave. It’s over 600 feet long, 150 feet wide, and 140 feet tall,” Young explained.

“The room’s filled with many big formations in the front and the back. We have the three chessmen here – the king, the bishop, and the knight and his horse.”

But one of the most memorable activities here is for kids. They have “Overnight Adventures” where kids can explore the cave and then camp in their sleeping bags.

(Photo: Cumberland Caverns)

There is one upgrade they offer for those spending the night in the cave, too.

“We offer these hammocks as an upgrade to your stay. It gets you off the floor, nice and comfortable,” Travis explained. “There are not too many people that can say that they’ve slept in a hammock underground!”

(Photo: WKRN)

If you would like to learn more about Cumberland Caverns, attend a concert, take a tour, or spend the night, click here.