Davis Nolan Underground: Crystal Onyx Cave

Cave City, Ky. (WKRN) – Crystal Onyx Cave has some of the most fascinating calcite and limestone formations you will find in the area.

Do you remember when you were a child and you looked at a cloud formation and thought that it looked like a certain figure and maybe even gave it a name? Well, they’ve done that with the formations at Crystal Onyx Cave.

Scott Sendtko, the owner of the cave, took us through them one by one.

“This probably our most photographed formation we have. We call it the melted wedding cake. You see drips of water up there aways forming it”.

The Wedding Cake

As Scott led us through the cave, he pointed out many more fascinating formations that let our imaginations fly! Check them out:

The Great Wall of China

Crystal Falls

The Enchanted Forest

The Scottish Castle

The Wizard

The Angel (highlighted)

These are only a few of the “named formations” in the cave. There are dozens!

Scott’s sisters come to Kentucky during the summer months to help with the guided tours and he gives them the credit for coming up with most of the names.

Crystal Onyx Cave is family owned and operated and really has a great “family feel” when you visit and take a tour.

If you would like to learn more about Crystal Onyx Cave and see their hours of operation visit their website.