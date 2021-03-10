New fishing piers provided by the TWRA

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — If the warmer temperatures have you thinking about doing a little fishing, you’ll be happy to hear that the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been busy building new fishing piers so anglers can enjoy this age-old pastime without having to have a boat!

During the winter while Percy Priest Lake was lowered to winter pool, they constructed two new piers in Smyrna at Stewarts Creek on Percy Priest. Last year, they completed three just to the right of the boat ramp and parking lot, making a total of five on the cove.

The newest ones are on the other side of the cove and are made accessible by a greenway.

Barry Cross, TWRA Region 2 Outreach and Communications Coordinator explained that the new piers offer different types of structure to fish:

“Along with the man-made structure that we put in the lake, these two piers that are brand new will offer an opportunity to fish natural structure,” Cross said. “This bank that faces Stewarts Creek is a rocky limestone bank. It has a lot of nooks and crannies in it. And we hope that because these two are closer to deeper water, when the lake level comes up, fishermen will have an opportunity to fish for not only bigger fish, but a different variety than they would get back here in the cove where they’ll be fishing in a little bit shallower water and fishing only man-made structures.”

But Percy Priest is not the only lake where the TWRA has built fishing piers.

“We’ve been working within the communities to provide piers like this one,” Cross noted. “We’ve got different lakes like Tims Ford, Woods Reservoir, Old Hickory, Normandy, and here at Percy Priest. So, if you wanted to find a location like this that has a pier available, go to tnwildlife.org, click on our fishing tab, and look for bank fishing and you’ll find these areas.”