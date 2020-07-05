Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular Sunday, July 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s going to be a hot weekend, but a good time to hit one of the area lakes and rivers and wet a line!

Don’t forget the sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of drinking water. We’d love to see your pictures. Send to pix@wkrn.com and put ‘FISH’ in the subject box.

Remember that this year it’s recommended that you boat with members of your own household, and if you are going with some friends to fish from the bank, just drive in separate cars.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.