Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular returns Memorial Day Weekend

Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular has returned this Memorial Day Weekend.

Enjoy yourself on the area lakes and rivers, but watch the sky for those pop-up thunderstorms.
Send pictures to pix@wkrn.com and put ‘FISH’ in the subject box.

Remember, it’s suggested this year that if you go fishing on a boat that you go with members of your own household, and if you go fishing from the bank with friends, just drive in separate cars.

Happy fishing!

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories