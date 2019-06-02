Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for Sunday, June 2, 2019

Wherever you live you’re never far from a good fishing hole. Today’s fishing photos come from Waynesboro, Alabama, Percy Priest Lake, Cumberland River, Rock Island, Tims Ford Lake and Old Hickory.

Send us your pictures at pix@wkrn.com. Tell us who’s in the picture, where the photo was taken, and if a child is in the picture let us know his or her age.

Want to see more Fishing Funtacular photos? Check out the gallery below or click here if you’re viewing on the News 2 app!

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend morning. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.