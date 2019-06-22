Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for Saturday, June 22, 2019

Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can’t wait to go fishing this weekend?! Before you go, check the Weather Authority Forecast because two more lines of strong storms are rolling through on Saturday.

In the meantime, check out these photos from Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular!

Send us your fishing photos to pix@wkrn.com. Make sure to tell Davis who’s in the picture and where the photo was taken. If a child is in the picture, let us know his or her age.  

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar