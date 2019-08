Happy Saturday! It’s a fabulous day for fishing! But stay weather aware and hydrated — it’s going to be a very hot day in many areas.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Send Davis your photos to pix@wkrn.com. Tell us who’s in the image, where it was taken, and if a child is in the picture let us know his or her age.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.