Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: August 4, 2019
Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Aug 3, 2019 / 10:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2019 / 04:17 PM CDT
Andy Harris in Cleveland, TN while working away from home
Ben Ledbetter with a largemouth caught on Normandy Lake
Mahayla with a nice bluegill/sunfish
Chad with a nice bass
9 yr old Jayden with his 1st fish ever, a catfish
Knox Fuqua with a catfish in Springfield
3 yr old Lillian Elizabeth Garner from Tullahoma
Madison Massey from Elmwood at Cordell Hull Lake
Ava from Texas visiting her grandparents in Waynesboro
3 month old Bailee Kay with her aunt Hailee & Uncle Carter
Brantley Tidwell with his 1st bass fishing with dad and uncle on Priest
Judge Bill Higgins on the Snake River in Idaho
Judge Higgins’ grandson Will Higgins on the Snake River in Idaho.
Krystel Bucher with a 5 & 1/2 lb largemouth
8 yr old Nathan Richardson with a nice smallmouth at Yellow Creek in Houston Co.
Skyler Turner in New Johnsonville
Walton Jones with a bass on the Cumberland near Cheatham Dam
Community Calendar