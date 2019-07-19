Breaking News
Drug agent treated for exposure to fentanyl at Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

8 out-of-this-world facts about the moon

Weekend Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Moon_449684
  • (Source: NASA)
  • (Source: NASA)
  • (Source: NASA)
  • (Source: NASA) (Getty Images)
  • (Source: NASA) (Getty Images)
  • (Source: NASA) (Getty Images)
  • (Source: NASA) (Getty Images)
  • (Source: NASA)

Click here to view the slideshow from the News 2 app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar