6 things not to buy during Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s sales tax holiday is underway and lasts through Sunday, but not everything is tax-exempt and what is not might surprise you.
The general rules for Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday are items are tax-exempt if they are:
- Clothing costing $100 or Less
- School Supplies and school art supplies costing $100 or less.
- Computers costing $1,500 or less.
But there is a long list of items that are specifically not exempt from sales taxes, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
Here are six types of items you cannot buy sales tax-free this weekend:
- Computer software, computer CDs media or jump drives.
- Cell phones, smart or otherwise.
- Comestics, “hair notions,” handbags, and jewelry, fabric, zippers, thread, sewing equipment, supplier or materials.
- Printers, printer supplies, printer ink, printer paper.
- Wallets, watches, belt buckles (without belts), umbrellas.
- Sporting equipment, including wetsuits, ski boots, cleated or spiked shoes, shoulder pads for sports, roller or ice skates, helmets, sports hand, elbow, mouth or shin guards, face shields,
Here is a more detailed list of items you will still have to pay tax on.
Here is a list of items that are tax-exempt for the sales tax holiday.
General information about the sales tax holiday from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.