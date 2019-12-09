Week 14 Playoff picture: Titans win, everyone else loses

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) celebrates with inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Everything came up Titans this weekend as they fight for their first division title since 2008.

First, the Titans went to the “Black Hole” and blew out Oakland 42-21.

Next, the division-leading Texans lost at home to the Broncos 38-24, the Colts lost on the road to the Buccaneers 38-25 and the Jaguars fell at home to the Chargers 45-10.

Now, the AFC South standings look like this:

Houston Texans (8-5) Tennessee Titans (8-5) Indianapolis Colts (6-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

So because the Titans are tied with the Texans for the lead, this is generally when you get into complicated world of tie breakers, but it’s much simpler than that. The Titans and Texans face each other twice in the final three games of the season.

Plain and simple, winner wins the division. That’s the easy way, but as this league has proven time and time again, things aren’t always easy.

So here are the scenarios that could possibly happen in the final three weeks:

Titans win out: Titans are AFC South Champions Titans sweep Texans, but lose to the Saints: Titans are AFC South Champions Texans sweep Titans: Texans are AFC South Champions Titans and Texans split, Texans lose to Buccaneers, Titans beat Saints: Titans are AFC South Champions Titans and Texans split, Texans beat Buccaneers, Titans lose to Saints: Texans are AFC South Champions Titans and Texans split, Texans lose to Buccaneers, Titans lose to Saints: Texans are AFC South Champions Titans and Texans split, Texans beat Buccaneers, Titans beat Saints: Texans are AFC South Champions

Alright, so those are the scenarios. The only guaranteed path to the playoffs is if the Titans sweep the Texans. They can afford to lose to the Saints in week 16, but one loss to the Texans makes things very complicated and favor Houston.

But wait, there’s more!

The AFC Wildcard picture looks like this:

(5th in AFC) Buffalo Bills (9-4)* (6th in AFC) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)* Tennessee Titans (8-5) Cleveland Browns (6-7) Oakland Raiders (6-7)

The Bills lost Sunday which pulls them back down to earth a bit, and they could be in trouble if they don’t continue to win. The second Wildcard team is the Pittsburgh Steelers who have been finding a lot of success with a man named “Duck” under center and an a coach of the year candidate earning that title.

As for what the future looks like for those two teams? They play each other this Sunday. If the Steelers lose and the Titans win, then the Titans would jump them in the Wildcard standings.

After hosting the Bills, the Steelers have a two-game road trip to end the season at the Jets and at the Ravens.

Don’t forget, this is a backup option to wining the division. If the Titans take care of business against the Texans, the only reason Tennessee will keep their eye on the Wildcard race is to find out who they will play in the first round of the Playoffs.