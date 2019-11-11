Williamson County brewing company closes its doors over the weekend

Breaking News
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Mill Creek Brewing Company closed its doors over the weekend. It was open for about four years.

The Founder & CEO, Chris Going announced the decision to staff on Friday. He said the company could no longer meet its financial obligations and did not have the financial backing to dig itself out of the hole.

The company does intend to file for bankruptcy this week.

Mill Creek Brewing Co. took their beer statewide in 2016 and to other states in 2017.

As of right now, the CEO says the future is uncertain at this time for Mill Creek.

