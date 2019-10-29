Viral ‘hot dog kid’ rides in Wienermobile

1  of  5
(CNN)–A photo is making the rounds on social media lately. It’s now warranted a visit from the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.  

Jason Arsenault’s school photo has been shared more than 32,000 times on Facebook.  The 4th grader opted for a hot dog costume for the picture after a dare from his dad. The picture caught the attention of Oscar Mayer. So of course, the Wienermobile paid a personal visit to Jake on Monday. Oscar Mayer also gave him a ‘Honorary Hotdogger Dejour’ certificate and named him “Jumbo Frank” Jake.  

