Viral ‘hot dog kid’ rides in Wienermobile

(CNN)–A photo is making the rounds on social media lately. It’s now warranted a visit from the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

Jason Arsenault’s school photo has been shared more than 32,000 times on Facebook. The 4th grader opted for a hot dog costume for the picture after a dare from his dad. The picture caught the attention of Oscar Mayer. So of course, the Wienermobile paid a personal visit to Jake on Monday. Oscar Mayer also gave him a ‘Honorary Hotdogger Dejour’ certificate and named him “Jumbo Frank” Jake.