Two people injured in Polk Forest Circle house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators are working to find out the cause of a fire in the 4100 block of Polk Forest Circle on Friday.

They say it happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find the home on fire. They say they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Two people at the home were injured.

A man and a woman were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The woman suffered burns to her hands.

The nature of the man’s injury is unknown.

The home suffered significant damage. The American Red Cross is working to provide resources to the impacted family.

The fire investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.