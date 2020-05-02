Turtle race Saturday in lieu of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY. (CNN) — Slow and steady wins the race!

That’ll definitely be the case at Churchill Downs on Saturday night for the “2020 Kentucky Turtle Derby” — otherwise known as “The slowest eight minutes in sports.”

The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to be at Churchill downs on Saturday — but it’s been postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Old forester bourbon is hosting the event and you can watch it on its YouTube channel at 7 p.m.

Eight turtles – with names like “Seattle Slow” and “Green Mamba” – will start in the center of a circle and the first to cross the outer ring wins.

You’ll hear a familiar voice calling the race — renowned announcer Larry Collmus. Instead of placing bets on the winner — Old Forester’s parent company is matching donations to the hospitality industry emergency relief fund.

The organization helps out-of-work servers, bartenders and restaurant staff.

You can watch the Kentucky Turtle Derby on Old Forester’s YouTube channel at seven p.m. eastern.