Today is National Fast Food Day!

(CNN)–Today is National Fast Food Day — so stop by your favorite spot and grab a quick bite.

Fast food has been around for decades: merriam-webster dictionary first recognized the term “Fast food” in 1951.

Fast food is considered any meal that has a quick prep time and is served to a customer in a packaged form.

If fast food sounds good to you — this is your day to celebrate.

Many fast food chains are offering special deals — so don’t miss out on your favorites.

You’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from — the u.S. Has the largest fast food industry in the world.

