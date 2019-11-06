Tennessee ranks #4 in 2019’s fattest states in America

This Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 photo shows items in a vending machine in New York. Americans are addicted to snacks, and food experts are paying closer attention to what that might mean for health and obesity. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

(WALLETHUB)– WalletHub has released a new study about the fattest states in America. According to this list, Tennessee comes in as the 4th fattest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Mississippi came in as the ‘fattest’ state, followed by West Virginia and Kentucky.

The least ‘fat’ state was Utah.