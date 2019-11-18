Taco Bell wants to spice up your Thanksgiving

(CNN)– Looking for a way to spice up thanksgiving dinner?
Well, Taco Bell has just the thing.
The company wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender, and serve them as bisque this thanksgiving — seriously.
The food chain released a recipe for the concoction on its blog.
The first step is to hit up Taco Bell for its rolled chicken taco party pack — featuring six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.
But that’s not all — you’re going to need a few more ingredients.
They include garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.
Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to pull it all together.