Starbucks reveals new Halloween drink in other countries

(CNN)– Starbucks is staying away from the Halloween-themed drinks in the U.S. but not in other countries. The coffee chain introduced this new spooky beverage in overseas locations.

The ‘Phantom Frappuccino’ went on sale Monday in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. As you can see, the drink is black with bright green stripes. It’s made with coconut milk, mango essence and a lime-flavored slime.

The dark color comes from using charcoal powder.

The drink will only be available until Halloween.

As for the United States, Starbucks told USA Today that there will be no Halloween-themed beverage this year.