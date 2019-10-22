‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer released

(CNN/WKRN) — Star Wars fans got their latest look at the last chapter of the Skywalker saga Monday night.

The official and final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted during the half-time of ESPN’s Monday night NFL game.

The two-minute-long trailer takes viewers through the many galaxies of The Star Wars Universe.

The movie is the 9th and final episode in the Skywalker story.

It’s Disney’s latest film in the massively popular “Star Wars” franchise, which is bought from Lucasfilm in 2012 at a price of four billion dollars.

The four Star Wars movies it has released so far have earned more than $4.5 billion dollars.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” comes out on December 20th.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Monday night.