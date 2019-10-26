Snickers giving away free bags of candy

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

Snickers is giving away a million free bags of candy ahead of Halloween.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

Snickers said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.

Snickers is giving away candy anyway.

You just have to go to www.onemillionsnickers.com and enter your cell phone number.

This will allow you to claim a digital gift card for $3.90, the price of a bag of fun-sized snickers.