Several hurt in crash involving prisoner transport van from Tennessee

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WMAR)– Our affiliates at WMAR report that nine prisoners were hurt after a car rear ended their van on Monday morning.

Maryland State Police say the prisoners were being transported from Tennessee by a private company.

Seven of them were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators say that all the prisoners were properly secured in the van at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car that hit the van could be charged following the investigation.

