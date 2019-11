(CNN)– Now, 24 years after Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s tragic murder, Netflix is telling her story.

Christian Serratos is in the title role.

The one-minute trailer shows Serratos looking over her script, decked out in her signature look.

Feathered bangs, red lipstick and her iconic purple jumpsuit from her 1995 Houston Astrodome performance.

The first part of the series hits Netflix next year with 6 hour-long episodes.