‘Santa Speedo Run’ celebrates 20th anniversary in Boston

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN)– Two decades ago, the 1st Santa Speedo run in Boston started as a dare and five guys running down Newbury Street.

It has now grown into a December tradition that about 700 people participate in each year.

As runners wearing Speedos, Santa hats and other holiday-themed costumes braved the elements for a 1-mile run/jog/walk.

The ‘Santa Speedo’ Run now raises money for the play ball! Foundation.

It provides boston middle school students with a chance to play and build friendships through sports.

Participants must commit to a fundraising minimum of 250-dollars in order to run the race.

Those who attended in support of the runners are asked to make a 20 dollar donation.

Over the last 20 years, thousands of participants have raised nearly $2 million dollars for local children in need.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar