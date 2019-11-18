Robertson & Montgomery Co. make the list of best markets for ride-share drivers

ROBERTSON/MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Location can determine how much money drivers earn with Lyft or Uber.

Finance Buzz analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the top 25 growth markets for ride-share drivers.

Robertson County ranks #11 while Montgomery County is close behind at #15.

Finance Buzz says that a growth market as one where the percent difference in transportation sector revenue is greater than the percent difference number of drivers year-over-year.

Here’s how it breaks down in Robertson and Montgomery:

In Robertson County, there’s a 98.2% increase in drivers and 214.8% increase in revenue year-over-year.

In Montgomery County, there’s a 86% increase in drivers and 135.4% increase in revenue year-over-year.

Find the complete list of 25 markets here: 25 Hottest Markets for Rideshare Drivers.