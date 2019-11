NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Post Malone has added a second leg to his tour and will be heading to Nashville.

Malone will be performing at Bridgestone Arena on March 4th for one night only.

He will be performing alongside special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd at 9 a.m. CST.