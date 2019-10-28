Police release video of missing Alabama student

Auburn, AL (CNN)– Police in Auburn, Alabama are investigating how a car belong to a missing college student got damaged.

This is newly released video of Aniah Blanchard stopping at a store in Auburn on the day she was last scene.

The 19-year-old daughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris has been missing since Wednesday. Her SUV was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery on Friday.

That’s about an hour drive from Auburn. Police are still looking into her disappearance. IF you have any information, reach out to them.