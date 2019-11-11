Breaking News
Rain to bring snow along with extreme cold to Middle Tennessee

Plane slides off the runway at O’Hare International Airport

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL (WGN/WKRN)– A plane slid off a runway around 8 a.m. Monday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

According to American Airlines, the American Eagle flight 4125 slid off the runway due to the icy conditions.

All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were taken off the plane and transported back to the terminal safely.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed no one was injured and that the situation is secured.

189 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport while 93 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport due to snowy weather conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar