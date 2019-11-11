Plane slides off the runway at O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO, IL (WGN/WKRN)– A plane slid off a runway around 8 a.m. Monday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

According to American Airlines, the American Eagle flight 4125 slid off the runway due to the icy conditions.

All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were taken off the plane and transported back to the terminal safely.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed no one was injured and that the situation is secured.

189 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport while 93 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport due to snowy weather conditions.