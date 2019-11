NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Some limited edition sweets are hitting shelves just in time for the holidays.

Candy Cane Milano Cookies & Holiday Pretzel Crisps are now available.

The Candy Cane Milano Cookies are available until December 31st at National Retailers.

The Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps and White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps are dipped in dark or white chocolate. Then, they are covered in peppermint candy pieces.

You can get those at Costco, Target or Publix.