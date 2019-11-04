Olivia Newton-John’s iconic all-black ‘Grease’ ensemble sells for more than $400,000

(CNN)–Actress Olivia Newton-John’s famous all-black outfit from “Grease” brought in $455,000 at auction. That exceeds its estimate by more than double! The outfit was made famous in the 1978 film’s final song, “You’re the one that I want.”

It was sold out Saturday at a Beverly Hills auction. Hundreds of other items from Newton-John’s career were also on sale. Now 71 and diagnosed with breast cancer for the 3rd time, Newton-John decided to sell more than 500 items from her career to help raise funds for her cancer wellness center in Australia.

