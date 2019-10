Couch potatoes beware!

Nintendo has devised a way to get video gamers out of their chairs and working out.

The company released a new game called “Ring Fit Adventure.”

Instead of using buttons, players perform real-world exercises to move the characters in this game.

All this works because of two new devices—The ring-con and a leg strap.

Nintendo says players use the accessories to jog, squat, and high knee their way through stages.

The “Ring Fit Adventure” costs around $80 and is on sale now.