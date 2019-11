WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN)– One Nationals fan decided to ‘shave’ an idea for when the Nationals took home The World Series.

It’s been seven years since Nationals Super-fan B.J. Treuting last trimmed his beard. He saw his chin for the first time since 2012. Treuting raised more than $1600 online and will be donating that money to the “Nationals Youth Baseball Academy”.