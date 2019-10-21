Get ready to keep the doctor away.

It’s National Apple Day.

Enjoy the fruit hailed for keeping you so healthy. If eaten daily, you won’t need to go see the doctor.

You can enjoy an apple as is—or have some fun and enjoy apple pie, crisp, sauce, caramel apple, or cider.

It’s also a good day to go apple picking or host a party and have everyone bring an apple-based dish.

You can post to social media using the hashtag ‘Apple Day’.

Some fun facts about apples: Apple Day started in the United Kingdom in 19-90.

There are more varieties of apples than any other fruit but believe it or not only one variety is native to North America: Crab Apples.