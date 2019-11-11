Nashville women named “America’s Most Dateable” for 2019

Cropped image of loving couple is spending time together in modern restaurant. Attractive young woman in dress and handsome man in suit are having romantic dinner. Celebrating Saint Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy Getty Images: Cropped image of loving couple is spending time together in modern restaurant. Attractive young woman in dress and handsome man in suit are having romantic dinner.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– According to ‘The Great Love Debate’, women in Nashville have been named “America’s Most Dateable” for 2019.

This is the 1st time that Music City’s women have been honored with the top spot.

Host of The Great Love Debate Brian Howie says, “2019 was unquestionably a challenging year for the dating dynamic between men and women throughout the country–but one place, and one group, clearly distinguished itself. The women of Nashville are bold, beautiful, and simply the best – and wildly underappreciated by the men of the Music City.”

Nashville’s overall dating dynamic will be looked into at a special show at City Winery on Saturday, November 23rd at 7 p.m.