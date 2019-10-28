Nashville landmarks to “go teal” for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Landmarks in Nashville will light up teal on November 7th. It’s all to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) ‘Light the World in Teal’ program.

The program hopes to shine a spotlight on the disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Landmarks:

· Tennessee State Capitol

· Bridgestone Arena

· Nashville City Center

· OMNI Nashville Hotel

· Tennessee Performing Arts Center

· Fifth Third Center

These landmarks will be joined by more than 320 other sides worldwide in ‘going teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness.

More than 5 million Americans, including 120,000 Tennesseans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about the program and a full list of participating landmarks–https://bit.ly/31RFR3g