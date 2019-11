NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–

Members of the Nashville Fire Hockey team are taking on the all-female Exes Hockey Team in an effort to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

It’s happening on December 13th at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m.

Shriners provides advanced care and procedures for orthopedic and neuro-musculoskeletal conditions for children.

They also specialize in injuries, burns, spinal cord injuries and a number of other conditions.