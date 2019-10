MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– MTSU fans didn’t let the bad weather bring down their homecoming celebration. On Saturday, the campus still celebrated.

2018 Homecoming Queen Georgette Redmond, front left, and King Rakeem Murphy help crown 2019 King Matt LaNeve and Queen Makayla Stubblefield as previous homecoming queens join them during halftime ceremonies Saturday, Oct. 12, in a driving rain. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

A family attending MTSU Homecoming festivities Saturday, Oct. 27, enjoyed the barbecue luncheon served in a Murphy Center auxiliary gym after the forecast of rain forced organizers to call off the outdoor tailgate event. (Photo by Creative Marketing Solutions)

Alumni, students and Blue Raider fans of all ages attended the parade. MTSU took home the win with a score of 50-17 against Florida International University in Floyd Stadium.

Blue Raiders’ mascot Lightning helps fans get in the spirit during MTSU’s 50-17 victory against visiting Florida International in Floyd Stadium during the annual MTSU Homecoming Game. (MTSU photo by Creative Marketing Solutions)

