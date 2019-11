NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– According to a study from ‘The Beacon’, there are a few most Instagram worthy spots in Tennessee.

Their team searched high and low on Instagram to see which locations in each U.S. state have the highest number of hashtags. 

This map will show you the top three locations in each state:

In Tennessee the best places are:

The Smoky Mountains

2. Dollywood

3. The Grand Ole Opry