More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns

(CNN)– More than 100 vegetable products are being recalled due to a listeria concern.

The FDA and The Canadian Food Inspection Agency sent out a warning for a possible contamination of listeria bacteria called monocytogenes. The recalled packages have a sell by date of November 16th of 2019. They include some varieties of Mann’s, HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joe’s.

So far, there have been no reporter illnesses associated with the use of these products. An estimated 1600 people are infected by Listeriosis every year. Approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.