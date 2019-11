SIMI VALLEY, CA. (WKRN)-- Firefighters in California are making significant progress. The 'easy' fire in Simi Valley is now 100% contained. That's according to Cal Fire. The Wildfire started October 30th and burned more than 1800 acres before being fully extinguished Saturday. The hill fire in Jurupa Valley is also 100% contained after burning about 628 acres.

The Kincade fire in Sonoma County is about 74% contained. The fire has been burning for 9 days and has burned more than 77,000 acres.