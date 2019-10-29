Midtown nurses launch special new tradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Halloween spirit has fallen upon Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. This week the NICU babies are dressed in costumes that are hand-crafted by the nurses caring for them.

The brainchild of Midtown nurse Kim Meeks, whose daughter is a NICU graduate, this new tradition provides hospital staff with a special way to bring smiles to the faces of each baby’s parents and loved ones during the stress of their NICU stay.

Halloween 2019 brings us a “Minnie” Mickey Mouse, a fun-sized Bamm-Bamm from the Flintstones, a tiny Robin in search of Batman, and an extra-sweet Tootsie Roll.