Marijuana use rising among college students

(CNN)–College students are putting down cigarettes in favor of something else.

A study finds that marijuana usage is growing among young adults.

Researchers looked at data from 2002-2016 to identify trends in smoking. Marijuana increased in popularity among those aged 18-22 in college by 8%.

By 2016, about 40% of young adults admitted to using the drug within the past year. The study did not specify how those students were consuming pot.

The research found students weren’t just more likely to use marijuana– they were doing so exclusively and ditching tobacco. The study can be found in Monday’s edition of the American Academy of Pediatrics Journal.