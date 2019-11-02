Man wins lottery for the second time in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS (CNN)– Rolf Rhodes may be one of the luckiest men in the world.

Rhodes won a million dollars this week in the state’s four-million dollar instant jackpot game—but this isn’t the 1st time! He also won a million dollars back in May of 2018, but chose the one-time payout, so he actually took home $650,000. This time, Rhodes has chosen to get the full one million dollars in twenty yearly installments.

He did not take all the lotto money in Massachusetts though. According to the lottery, there are still three $4 million prizes and seven $1 million prizes available.