Madame Tussauds kicks off the holiday season with a deal for Tennessee residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Madame Tussauds in Nashville is kicking off the season with $10 tickets (plus tax) for Tennessee residents.

This special runs through January 5th.

You will need to bring an ID.

People can also take advantage of the Tennessee resident rate on Thanksgiving.

Madame Tussauds will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Guests are invited to pose for selfies with famous stars from musical genres such as country, rock, jazz, blues and pop.

Nashville figures include Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Katy Perry, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Pearl, Ozzie Osbourne, BB King, Luke Bryan, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and many more.