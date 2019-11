ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN)– A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Antioch won a big jackpot.

Tennessee Lottery officials say the person won $609,113 for the Tennessee Cash jackpot Friday night by matching all six of the numbers drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Sak on Murfreesboro Road in Antioch.

Until the winner comes forward, there will not be any additional information released.

