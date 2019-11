LONDON (AP)– The Associated Press reports the name of the man who stabbed and killed two people in England.

Police say he was wearing a fake explosive vest has stabbed several people in London, killing two of them.

Police are treating this as a terrorist attack.

28-year-old Usman Khan was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge.

Police say Khan was released on probation last year after serving six years for terrorism offenses.